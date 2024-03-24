Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP releases 5th list of candidates

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
BJP Candidate List for Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has released the fifth list for Lok Sabha Election 2024. BJP has fielded its candidates on 111 seats. Watch in this report whose names are in the fifth list of BJP?

