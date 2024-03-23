Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's CEC meeting starts to discuss seats - Sources

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is a CEC meeting of BJP in Delhi today. The news is coming quoting sources that churning is taking place today on 150 Lok Sabha seats. It is being told that churning is currently going on on the seats of Maharashtra, Bihar and UP. CM Yogi is also present in this meeting. PM Modi can also attend this meeting.

All Videos

Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack
Play Icon00:55
Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
Play Icon28:20
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
Play Icon04:57
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon07:19
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?
Play Icon46:31
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?

Trending Videos

Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack
play icon0:55
Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
play icon28:20
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
play icon4:57
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon7:19
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?
play icon46:31
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?