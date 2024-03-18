NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mayawati has suffered a big setback before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP Sangeeta Azad has joined BJP. BSP MP Sangeeta Azad has taken membership of BJP by visiting Delhi BJP headquarters.

