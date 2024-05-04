Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket

|Updated: May 04, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty from Puri, Odisha has returned the Congress ticket. Sucharita Mohanty said that she does not have money to contest elections. When he knocked on the door of the party for funds, he did not get help from there either. In such a situation, elections cannot be contested without funds, so I am returning the ticket.

