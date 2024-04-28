Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned

Apr 28, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from the post of president of the party's Delhi unit. In a letter written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said that he is unable to continue as the president of the party's Delhi unit. Lovely took over as president in August last year.

