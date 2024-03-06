NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win 12-15 seats in Madhya Pradesh', says Kamal Nath

Mar 06, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kamal Nath has made a big claim regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Kamal Nath has said that he will win 12 to 15 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, Kamal Nath has also said a big thing about BJP. See what Kamal Nath has said in this report...

