Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Election Commission is not impartial...', says Jairam Ramesh

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: With the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Congress is upset over the advice given by the Election Commission to political parties. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has described the advice as the sermon of the Election Commission. Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Election Commission is not impartial. Not only this, Jairam Ramesh even alleged that the Election Commission is not giving any time for the last 10 months. They are not heard at all. Congress has demanded that action be taken on the complaints against the PM and Home Minister. Action should not be taken only against the opposition.

