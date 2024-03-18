NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission orders removal of home secretaries in 6 states

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: There is a big news on Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Election Commission has removed the Home Secretary of 6 states. Home secretaries of Gujarat, UP, Uttarakhand were removed. Home secretaries of Jharkhand, Himachal and Uttarakhand were removed. EC also ordered the removal of Bengal DGP.

