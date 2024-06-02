Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: After the exit polls, prayers were offered for PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Live: In the exit polls of the Lok Sabha elections, NDA and BJP are seen registering a big victory. After which Muslim women offered prayers for PM Modi in Prayagraj. Let us tell you that as soon as the 7th phase of voting is over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results, this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Why Congress calling the exit poll fake?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Why Congress calling the exit poll fake?
Zeenia will announce the country's results before June 4
Zeenia will announce the country's results before June 4
Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering

