Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Live: Congress turned around as soon as Exit Poll started

|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Live: As soon as the 7th phase of voting is over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections is locked in the EVM. Meanwhile, the Congress has turned around even before the exit polls came out. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that, know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

