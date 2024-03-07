NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A alliance's big bet on Chirag Paswan

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: India Alliance has played a big political gamble in Bihar. Proposal given to Chirag Paswan. Proposal to give 8 seats in Bihar and 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The proposal was given amidst the ongoing talks regarding seats in NDA. The discussion on this is still going on in LJP, till now the party has not taken any decision. However, if sources are to be believed, most of the people in the party are still inclined towards NDA. But everything will depend on how many seats NDA offers to LJP.

