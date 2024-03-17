NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Ideology is like Shiva's procession...', says Rahul Gandhi on BJP

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi has attacked BJP. He has targeted the ideology of BJP. Rahul Gandhi said that he believes in centralization of power. Our ideology is like the procession of Shiva, which takes everyone along.

