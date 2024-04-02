Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: MPs Ajay Nishad and Chhedi Paswan may join Congress

Apr 02, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Two BJP MPs may join Congress. It is reported quoting sources that Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad and BJP MP from Sasaram Chhedi Paswan are angry due to the ticket being canceled. Ajay Nishad is a two-time MP.

