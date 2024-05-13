Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749121
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'People are going to make Samajwadi Party win...', says Akhilesh Yadav

Sonam|Updated: May 13, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav has a special conversation with Zee News regarding the Lok Sabha elections. During this, he has fiercely attacked the central government. What has he said targeting BJP, see in this report...

All Videos

'TMC Gunde are trying to take over the road...', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Play Icon01:27
'TMC Gunde are trying to take over the road...', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
'Sharad Pawar ji has not been able to leave his seat except one...', says Dinesh Sharma
Play Icon04:32
'Sharad Pawar ji has not been able to leave his seat except one...', says Dinesh Sharma
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Bihar
Play Icon07:28
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Bihar
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Farmers
Play Icon04:05
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Farmers
Madhavi Lata caught checking identity of Muslim voters in Hyderabad
Play Icon01:13
Madhavi Lata caught checking identity of Muslim voters in Hyderabad

Trending Videos

'TMC Gunde are trying to take over the road...', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
play icon1:27
'TMC Gunde are trying to take over the road...', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
'Sharad Pawar ji has not been able to leave his seat except one...', says Dinesh Sharma
play icon4:32
'Sharad Pawar ji has not been able to leave his seat except one...', says Dinesh Sharma
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Bihar
play icon7:28
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Bihar
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Farmers
play icon4:5
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Farmers
Madhavi Lata caught checking identity of Muslim voters in Hyderabad
play icon1:13
Madhavi Lata caught checking identity of Muslim voters in Hyderabad