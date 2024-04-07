Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada

|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will conduct a stormy tour of three states today regarding the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi is visiting Bihar for the second time today in four days. Where he will address a rally in Nawada.

