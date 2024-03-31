Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to kick off UP Election campaign with Meerut rally today

|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
PM Modi UP Visits: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the election bugle for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Meerut today. Apart from the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, leaders of NDA's allies will also participate in it. The special thing is that PM Modi and Jayant Chaudhary will be seen on the same stage today.

