Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav

|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejashwi Yadav has made a big attack on PM Modi. PM Modi just attacked the opposition from Nawada in Bihar. Regarding which Tejashwi has retaliated.

Who's Bilkis Meer, become judge of Olympics?
Akhilesh Yadav visits Mukhtar's ancestral residence
Pakistani Cricketers are learning to use guns from army in name of fitness training
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in Bihar's Nawada
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada
