Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli Seat - Source

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi can contest elections from Rae Bareli. Preparations are being made to field Priyanka Gandhi. This big information is coming out quoting sources. There is also information that preparations are also going on for a big rally.

