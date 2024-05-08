Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747626
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will held joint rally

|Updated: May 08, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi will reach Lucknow on May 10 after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will rally together. There will be a joint rally in Kannauj and Kanpur.

All Videos

Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
Play Icon04:09
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?
Play Icon03:04
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?
Viral Video: Man Fearlessly Handles Dozens Of Snakes - Shocking Footage Will Leave You Breathless
Play Icon00:21
Viral Video: Man Fearlessly Handles Dozens Of Snakes - Shocking Footage Will Leave You Breathless
Mayawati takes major action against Nephew Aakash
Play Icon00:33
Mayawati takes major action against Nephew Aakash
SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case
Play Icon00:45
SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case

Trending Videos

Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
play icon4:9
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?
play icon3:4
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?
Viral Video: Man Fearlessly Handles Dozens Of Snakes - Shocking Footage Will Leave You Breathless
play icon0:21
Viral Video: Man Fearlessly Handles Dozens Of Snakes - Shocking Footage Will Leave You Breathless
Mayawati takes major action against Nephew Aakash
play icon0:33
Mayawati takes major action against Nephew Aakash
SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case
play icon0:45
SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case