Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shahabuddin Wife Hena Shahab Will Fight Against Rjd Party Candidate as Independent

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is not much time left in the Lok Sabha elections, but the distribution of seats in the Grand Alliance has not been done yet. Due to delay in seat sharing, uneasiness has started increasing among the leaders. Meanwhile, late strong leader of Bihar and former MP Mohd. Shahabuddin's wife Hina Shahab has given a big blow to RJD and has herself announced her seat. Hina Shahab announced to contest elections as an independent candidate from Siwan, Bihar.

