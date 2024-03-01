trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726529
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is very little time left for the Lok Sabha elections. I.N.D.I.A in Maharashtra Seat sharing decided, Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats. Congress will contest elections on 15 seats.

