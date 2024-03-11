NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch when's PM Modi's South Mission starting?

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from March 15. PM will start campaigning from the south. PM will be in the south from 15 to 19 March. Tour of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana. Public meeting with Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh.

