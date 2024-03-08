NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What is BJP's 'Mission 400'?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Big news is coming regarding BJP's Mission 2024. PM Modi's face will be at the forefront of the party's election campaign. Poster of PM Modi in the campaign of every candidate. PM Modi may hold more than 150 rallies. The command of Lok Sabha election campaign is in the hands of PM Modi. PM Modi's stormy campaign will start after Holi on 25th March. Along with the election meeting, PM Modi will also do a road show.

