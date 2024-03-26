Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who is Madhavi Latha?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: As soon as the Lok Sabha dates were announced, all the parties have started preparations. On March 2, BJP released the first list of candidates. Dr. Madhavi Lata's name was also in that list. The question started arising that who is Madhavi Lata, who will give competition to Owaisi. Let us tell you that Dr. Madhavi is going to contest elections against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

