Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Will eliminate the 50 percent limit...',says Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress has released a new video of Rahul Gandhi. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is talking about ending reservation. In the video, Will eliminate the 50 percent limit.

