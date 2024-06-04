videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: After the trends, the first picture of Rahul Gandhi has surfaced. Now discussions have started about the formation of the India Alliance government in the country. Rahul Gandhi can hold a press conference at 5 pm today. According to the official trends of the Election Commission, Congress is currently leading on 99 seats. The INDIA alliance is also leading on more than 200 seats.