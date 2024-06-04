Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: After the trends, the first picture of Rahul Gandhi has surfaced. Now discussions have started about the formation of the India Alliance government in the country. Rahul Gandhi can hold a press conference at 5 pm today. According to the official trends of the Election Commission, Congress is currently leading on 99 seats. The INDIA alliance is also leading on more than 200 seats.

Watch CM Mohan Yadav's exclusive interview on Zee News
Watch CM Mohan Yadav's exclusive interview on Zee News
Stock market crashes due to initial trends
Stock market crashes due to initial trends
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 21 thousand votes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 21 thousand votes
Rahul Gandhi heading towards a big victory
Rahul Gandhi heading towards a big victory
Smriti Irani is continuously trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha seat
Smriti Irani is continuously trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha seat

