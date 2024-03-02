trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726838
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now BJP's first list for Lok Sabha elections may be released soon. Names of 100-150 BJP candidates may be announced in BJP's press conference to be held at 6 pm. Big leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh may be announced in the first list.

