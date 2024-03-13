NewsVideos
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on Bihar politics. Agreement reached between BJP and Chirag. Chirag Paswan will contest elections from Hajipur. Pashupati will have to leave Hajipur seat.

