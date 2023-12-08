trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696703
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Mahua Moitra Suspension: Expelled From LokSabha - TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha membership was suspended over the cash for query case. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, 'The entire case against me is based on sharing login details, but there is no rule fixed for it.' The Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken action on the fifth day of the winter session of Parliament. In the Mahua Moitra case, the Ethics Committee had sent its investigation report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 10 itself.
