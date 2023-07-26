trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640719
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Loksabha Breaking: Loksabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition's uproar, while Smriti Irani gave a befitting reply to the opposition today.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
play icon4:22
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:34
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
play icon4:22
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:34
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
Smriti Irani,smriti irani on manipur,Manipur violence,Breaking News,Zee News,Parliament monsoon session,Rajasthan bjp MP Protest,BJP Protest,Breaking News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,बीजेपी का लाल डायरी के साथ जोरदार प्रदर्शन,Ashok Gehlot,Rajashthan CM,Parliament monsoon session,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,PM Modi On Opposition,Zee News,अधीर रंजन चौधरी बोले,no-confidence motion against the Modi government,no-confidence motion against modi government,no confidence motion,Narendra Modi,india trust modi,PM Narendra Modi,manipur violence news,news today,biren singh,monsoon session,manipur viral video news,