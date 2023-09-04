trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657529
London: Indian community celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with great zeal and fervour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
The 23rd Shoba Yatra was organised at Shree Ram Mandir South Hall, London to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Indian community and locals in large numbers participated in the event. High Commissioner of India to United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami also participated in the event.
