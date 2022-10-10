NewsVideos

Loneliness, sadness speed up ageing faster than smoking

Oct 10, 2022
According to a study, weakness and major diseases associated with ageing are worsened by the development of molecular damage. Some people's molecular processes are more intense than others, causing them to age faster. Fortunately, the increased pace of ageing may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using digital models of ageing (ageing clocks). Such models can also be used to derive anti-ageing therapies on individual and population levels. According to the latest article published in Aging-US, any anti-ageing therapy needs to focus on one's mental health as much as on one's physical health. An international collaboration led by Deep Longevity with the US and Chinese scientists have measured the effects of being lonely, having restless sleep, or feeling unhappy on the pace of ageing and found it to be significant.

