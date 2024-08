videoDetails

Devraj's dead body handed over to the family

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Udaipur Hindu Student Devraj Murder Case: After the murder of a Hindu student in Udaipur, a fear of riots is witnessed. A boy named Devraj who was attacked with a knife has died. As per reports, he died during treatment due to excessive bleeding. Devraj's body has been handed over to the family and the last rites will be performed today.