Look Out Notice issued against Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim and Shooter Sabir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Action has been intensified in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. A lookout notice has been issued against Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, bomber Guddu Muslim and shooter Sabir. Watch this report for more updates on this news.