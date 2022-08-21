NewsVideos

Lookout notice against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, banned from foreign travel

This big action has been taken in the excise scam. A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Let us tell you that the look out circular is issued when the foreign travel of the accused is to be banned.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
