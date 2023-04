videoDetails

Lookout notice issued on Mafia Mukhtar Ansari's wife

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Look out notice has been issued on the wife of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari. FIR has been registered under the Gangster Act. A reward of 25 thousand has also been declared on Afsha Ansari, the wife of the mafia.