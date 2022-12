videoDetails

Love Jihad angle to actor #tunishasharma's death? BJP MLA Ram Kadam assures 'justice' in the case

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has given a 'love jihad' angle to the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. This comes a day after the TV actress died allegedly on the sets of a TV show in Mumbai. Sheezan Mohammad her co-star was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him based on the complaint of the late actor's mother.