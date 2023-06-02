NewsVideos
videoDetails

Love Jihad with a girl running a beauty parlor, changed her religion and trapped her

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
A case of love jihad has come to light with another Hindu girl in Bareilly, UP. It is being told that by hiding the religion, the accused trapped the owner of the beauty parlor in his trap. And keeping her hostage, he kept raping her. The woman alleges that the accused used to wear Tilak on his forehead and Kalava in his hand to trick the girls.

