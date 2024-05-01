Advertisement
LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Drops by 19 Rupees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
LPG commercial cylinder has become cheaper. LPG commercial cylinder has become cheaper by Rs 19. The new prices will be applicable across country from today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

