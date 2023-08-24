trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653119
Lucknow Breaking: Minister's car climbed on the ramp of railway station, UP minister Dharampal Singh's car

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Lucknow Breaking: On the ramp of the railway station, UP minister Dharampal Singh's car was made to go on a ramp made for the disabled. Please tell that the minister did not want to enter the water filled due to rain, so he made the car go up the ramp made for the disabled.
