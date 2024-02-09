trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719717
Lucknow on High Alert after Violence in Haldwani

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Lucknow Alert: After violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday, high alert has been issued in several areas of Lucknow. Apart from this, Flag march is also being conducted in many areas.

