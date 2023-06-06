NewsVideos
Lucknow's DG Dinesh Sharma committed suicide by shooting himself, was ill for a long time

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Dinesh Sharma Breaking News: Lucknow DG Dinesh Sharma has committed suicide by shooting himself. Attacked himself with the licensee revolver. He was running ill for a long time, due to which he was also in depression.

