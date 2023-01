videoDetails

Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s president for the third time | Brazil New President | World News

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s president for the third time on Sunday. The politician has returned to the presidency after a 12-year hiatus. He arrived with his wife, Rosângela da Silva, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Brasília before heading to congress where a formal congressional session took place.