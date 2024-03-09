NewsVideos
videoDetails

Madam Sir: 'Honoring women power' -Modi's campaign

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Follow Us
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a big gift to women. Modi government announced to reduce the price of domestic gas cylinder by Rs 100. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating International Women's Day from the stage of the National Creators Awards program in Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, talked about reducing the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

All Videos

DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
Play Icon18:27
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
Play Icon04:29
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
Play Icon11:17
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
Play Icon05:31
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
Taal Thok Ke: Will Nation Accept PM Modi's Guarantee?
Play Icon37:53
Taal Thok Ke: Will Nation Accept PM Modi's Guarantee?

Trending Videos

DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
play icon18:27
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
play icon4:29
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
play icon11:17
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
play icon5:31
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
Taal Thok Ke: Will Nation Accept PM Modi's Guarantee?
play icon37:53
Taal Thok Ke: Will Nation Accept PM Modi's Guarantee?