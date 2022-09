Made-in-India iPhone 14 to start its production in Chennai

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Apple's latest iPhone 14 will be made in India, the global tech giant made the announcement, less than 3 weeks after unveiling the latest iPhone series. Apple’s global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the iPhone 14 in the Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai and the units will begin to reach local customers in the next few days.