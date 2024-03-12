NewsVideos
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Raisen

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: A major incident has come to light from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. Here a dumper ran over a wedding procession. So far, 4 people have died in this accident. Many people are said to be injured. The accident took place in Pipariya village situated along NH-45 Jaipur-Jabalpur road. Many people have been injured in the incident. In this, due to the condition of 4 people being critical, they have been referred to Bhopal AIIMS. Some people are undergoing treatment in Raisen District Hospital.

