Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Amit Shah in Shivpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Amit Shah will address 4 public meetings and also hold 2 road shows.
