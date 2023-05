videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh becomes the first state in country to make pilgrimage by plane

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct pilgrimage by air on government expenditure. 32 elderly pilgrims took off on an Indigo flight from Bhopal airport. This yatra is being organized under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.