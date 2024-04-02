Advertisement
Madhya Pradesh: Bus Overturns On National Highway 44, 25 Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
In a harrowing incident in Madhya Pradesh, a bus lost control and overturned on National Highway 44 late last night, causing injuries to at least 25 passengers. The injured have been swiftly admitted to Morena District Hospital for treatment.

