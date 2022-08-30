Madhya Pradesh: CM attends ‘Thela Sammelan’, interacts with street vendors in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the ‘Thela Sammelan’ in Bhopal on August 29. The CM also interacted with the street vendors and their families during the event. Several functions were also held at the event.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

